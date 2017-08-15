Pierre Police Find Dog Incident Reported Sunday to be a Fabricated Story

  • Home > 
Pierre Police Department Patch
August 15, 2017
By: Pierre Police

 

PIERRE SD – Pierre Police responded to an incident reported to officers yesterday afternoon involving the attempted theft of a dog by an unknown individual and a scuffle involving a juvenile owner of the dog and the unknown male.

Pierre Police Captain Jason Jones told DRG News the incident was investigated by officers and found to be a fabricated story. There are no concerns to the public.

 


