Pierre Police Department Weekend Arrests Sept 8th-9th 2017

PIERRE SD – Statement from Pierre Police Captain Jason Jones about weekend arrests for Sept 8-9th 2017:

On Friday 9-8 at 7:01 am Officers responded to the 100 Block of N Jackson for a homeowner requesting assistance of Police to remove an individual from the property. As officers arrived, the 18 year old male identified as Shandon Badwarrior, was found to be highly intoxicated. Badwarrior was escorted from the property to the jail for underage consumption as the investigation continued. It was also determined Badwarrior had been involved in an altercation a couple hours earlier near Chekkers. Badwarrior was additionally charged with Simple Assault for his involvement in the earlier reported incident. Also charged with Simple Assault from the earlier incident was a second subject named Ethen Heath, an 18 year old Pierre male. Both Heath and Badwarrior were turned over to jail staff on charges of Underage Consumption of Alcohol and Simple Assault. Heath was additionally held on a Hughes Co warrant.

On Saturday 9/9 at 11:24 pm Officers responded to a single vehicle collision in the 300 Block of N Nicollet in which the driver had collided with a tree. Upon arrival the driver was identified as a 28 year old male named Torin Dewitt of Pierre. Dewitt was assisted from the vehicle and transported to Avera St Mary’s Hospital ER by AMR for injuries. Numerous indicators observed by Officers showed signs of Dewitt being impaired at the time of the collision. Investigation also determined that the vehicle Dewitt had been operating was stolen from the 100 Block of N Tyler in Pierre. Dewitt was released from care at the ER and transported to jail for Driving While Suspended, DUI 2nd Offense, Ingestion of controlled drug or substance as felony, Theft of a Motor Vehicle Over $1000 and a separate Hughes Co Warrant of Arrest. Damages to the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado were listed at $2000.00.

On Saturday 09/09 at 12:15 am an Officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding near 4th / Garfield Ave. The male driver, 21 year old Austin Rolf of Pierre, was also found to have an outstanding local warrant. Items of drug paraphernalia and marijuana were located and Rolf was ultimately arrested for Speeding, Driving While Suspended, Fail to Use Seat Belt, Possession of Marijuana 2 oz or less, Possession or Use Drug Paraphernalia and the Hughes Co Warrant. Rolf was transported to jail for the listed charges.