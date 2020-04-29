Pierre Police Department introduces new online reporting option for non-emergency crimes

Residents of Pierre now have an online option to file reports for certain types of non-emergency crimes.

Police captain Bryan Walz says as of today (Wed.), the Pierre Police Department is using a new trial version of an online reporting system associated with their current records management system.

Once the report is submitted, Walz says an officer will be assigned to investigate as they would with any other call for service.

Again, the types of police reports that may be filed online include: