Pierre Police Department Holds Awards Banquet

The Pierre Police Department held its annual Appreciation and Awards Banquet last night.

The event is a chance for city commissioners and department staff to review 2017 activity and show appreciation for the work done by the department.

Communications Manager for the Central South Dakota Communications Center Cindy Gross was given the Chief’s Award. Dispatch Merit Awards were presented to Marta Borcea, Michael Kludt, John Reiser and Jessica Sedlmajer.