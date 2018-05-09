Pierre Police Department Gets Radar Guns with Highway Grant Funds

The Pierre Police Department has purchased some new equipment for patrol cars thanks to a Highway Safety Grant.

The grant was for over $23,600 and chief Jason Jones told the city commission at last night’s (Tues.) meeting, the funds were used to buy radar guns.

As a side note, the Pierre Police Department now has a Twitter account. Chief Jones says they plan to use it as a way to let people know about upcoming events and news items. Twitter users can search @PierrePolice to follow the department.