  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Pierre Police Department Annual Appreciation and Awards Night Held Feb 23rd

Pierre Police Department Annual Appreciation and Awards Night Held Feb 23rd

Pierre Police Department Patch
February 24, 2017

 

PIERRE SD – On February 23, 2017 the Pierre Police Department held their annual Appreciation and Awards Night at the View/Pub 34.  Pierre Police Captain Elton Blemaster released the list of  2016 Awards Winners:

POLICE MEDAL – Detective Dusty Pelle – solved multiple related burglaries – resulted in charges.

AWARD OF LIFESAVING – Patrol Officer Richard Bauman – Applied pressure to critical wounds, saved the subject’s life

AWARD OF LIFESAVING – Patrol Sergeant Samson Boutchee – Advised administration of NARCAN for opioid overdose, saved the subject’s life.

AWARD OF LIFESAVING – Patrol Officer Drew Heaton – Administered CPR, saved subject’s life.

AWARD OF LIFESAVING —  Patrol Officer Matthew Shaver – Administered CPR, saved subject’s life.

MEDICAL ASSIST AWARD – Communications Officer Lorraine Waller – Gave caller instructions on performing CPR, the subject survived.

DISPATCH MERIT AWARD – Communications Officer Kade Anderson – Managed a multi-jurisdictional, high priority call exceptionally well.

MERIT AWARD – Patrol Sergeant Jason Jones – Control of a volatile situation and multiple responding agencies – professionalism resulted in the scene remaining under control/subject’s life saved.

MERIT AWARD – Patrol Officer Lee Coppersmith – responded to a working house fire, suppressed the fire and made entry, evacuating the occupant.

MERIT AWARD – Patrol Officer Trevor Swanson — responded to a working house fire, suppressed the fire and made entry, evacuating the occupant.

AWARD OF LIFESAVING – Patrol Officer Nathan Howell – Applied pressure to critical wounds, saved the subject’s life.

CHIEF’S AWARD – Patrol Officer Todd Johnson – Exceptional leadership and dedication to the Freshman Impact program and the school as a whole.

LONGEVITY AWARDS:

Communications Officer – Selena Parce – 5 years

Communications Manager – Cindy Gross – 10 years

Reserve Officer Tony Neyhart – 10 years

Reserve Officer Travis Hendricks – 10 years

Congratulations to all that received awards !! The Pierre Police Department has a Facebook page with the latest happenings https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Police-Department-100581826654121/


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia