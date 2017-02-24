Pierre Police Department Annual Appreciation and Awards Night Held Feb 23rd

PIERRE SD – On February 23, 2017 the Pierre Police Department held their annual Appreciation and Awards Night at the View/Pub 34. Pierre Police Captain Elton Blemaster released the list of 2016 Awards Winners:

POLICE MEDAL – Detective Dusty Pelle – solved multiple related burglaries – resulted in charges.

AWARD OF LIFESAVING – Patrol Officer Richard Bauman – Applied pressure to critical wounds, saved the subject’s life

AWARD OF LIFESAVING – Patrol Sergeant Samson Boutchee – Advised administration of NARCAN for opioid overdose, saved the subject’s life.

AWARD OF LIFESAVING – Patrol Officer Drew Heaton – Administered CPR, saved subject’s life.

AWARD OF LIFESAVING — Patrol Officer Matthew Shaver – Administered CPR, saved subject’s life.

MEDICAL ASSIST AWARD – Communications Officer Lorraine Waller – Gave caller instructions on performing CPR, the subject survived.

DISPATCH MERIT AWARD – Communications Officer Kade Anderson – Managed a multi-jurisdictional, high priority call exceptionally well.

MERIT AWARD – Patrol Sergeant Jason Jones – Control of a volatile situation and multiple responding agencies – professionalism resulted in the scene remaining under control/subject’s life saved.

MERIT AWARD – Patrol Officer Lee Coppersmith – responded to a working house fire, suppressed the fire and made entry, evacuating the occupant.

MERIT AWARD – Patrol Officer Trevor Swanson — responded to a working house fire, suppressed the fire and made entry, evacuating the occupant.

AWARD OF LIFESAVING – Patrol Officer Nathan Howell – Applied pressure to critical wounds, saved the subject’s life.

CHIEF’S AWARD – Patrol Officer Todd Johnson – Exceptional leadership and dedication to the Freshman Impact program and the school as a whole.

LONGEVITY AWARDS:

Communications Officer – Selena Parce – 5 years

Communications Manager – Cindy Gross – 10 years

Reserve Officer Tony Neyhart – 10 years

Reserve Officer Travis Hendricks – 10 years

Congratulations to all that received awards !!