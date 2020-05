At last night’s (Tues.) meeting, the Pierre City Commission honored police chief Jason Jones for 20 years of service.

Jones says 20 years in law enforcement is a “good start.”

Jones was sworn in as Pierre’s Chief of Police in March 2018.

Photo: To maintain proper social distancing, Jones and commissioner Jim Mehlhaff do a “foot five” rather than a high five as Mehlhaff presents Jones with his starts for 20 years of service.