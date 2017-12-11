Pierre Police Charge Multiple People After Breaking Up Underage Party

Multiple people are facing charges after police broke up a party early Saturday morning.

According to the Pierre Police Department, shortly before 5am Saturday, officers responded to the 600 block of W. Dakota Avenue because of a noise complaint. Upon arrival, officers located and arrested a number of individuals running into the apartment complex who had been consuming alcohol under the age of 21.

The tenant hosting the party was identified as 20-year-old Robert Frost of Pierre. Frost was found to be highly intoxicated and thereby not providing care for a very young child in his custody. A safety plan was developed on scene for further care of the infant. Frost was charged with Abused and Neglected Child, Common Nuisance– Place Where Liquor Laws are Violated, Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor, Disorderly Conduct and Underage Purchase or Possession of Alcoholic Beverages.

Officers also arrested:

22-year-old Pierre male Wesley Noisyhawk for Disorderly conduct,

19-year-old Gene Noisyhawk of Pierre for Possession of Marijuana 2 oz. or less, Underage Purchase or Possession of Alcoholic Beverages and Disorderly Conduct.

19-year-old Pierre male Angel Summers for Underage Purchase or Possession of Alcoholic Beverages.

An additional juvenile was also detained for underage consumption of alcoholic beverages and resisting arrest.

All listed parties were transported to the Hughes County Jail.