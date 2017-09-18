Pierre Police Arrest Pierre Man for 3rd DUI

PIERRE SD – Statement from Pierre Police Captain Jason Jones:

On Saturday 9-16 at 7:54 pm Pierre Police responded to a collision near Vista Loop / Vista Ridge Place. Upon arrival Officers identified the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord as 72 year old male, Kenneth Osberg of Pierre.

The investigation determined that Osberg was traveling north on Vista Ridge PL and crossed an intersection colliding with an unoccupied 2002 GMC Box truck parked on Vista Loop.

Osberg was arrested on scene for DUI 3rd offense and transported to jail. Damage listed to Osberg’s vehicle was $7,500 and the Box truck owned by Ogan Construction was listed with damage of $5,000.