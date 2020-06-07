Pierre Pleasant Drive street closure planned Monday

Weather permitting, a section of Pleasant Drive in Pierre will close next week for construction work.

Pleasant Drive, between Elizabeth and Ash Streets, will close to through traffic Monday (June 8) to accommodate underground utility work. The street is expected to reopen by Wednesday. Access for local traffic will be maintained throughout the project.

The City maintains 80 miles of streets, more than 60 miles of sanitary sewer, and more than 100 miles of underground water main. Each year, City staff assess the streets, in addition to utilities, sidewalks and curbs to prioritize street maintenance and reconstruction projects.