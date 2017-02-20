  • Home > 
Pierre Player’s Presents “The Best Man”

February 20, 2017

 

PIERRE SD – The Pierre Players present the drama “The Best Man” Show times are February 24, 25, 26* and March 2, 3, 4 .

Kristin Gabriel (Mabel Cantwell) and Sam Smith (Senator Joseph Cantwell) were in the KGFX Studio today to visit with Chuck Hanson about the show and a Special Preview performance on February 22nd for $5.

 

 

Doors open at 7pm with the performance at 7:30pm  with matinee, doors open at 1:30pm performance at 2pm.

Tickets are $15 adults, $13 for students/seniors

Call 224-7826 for more info


