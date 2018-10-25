Pierre PD Getting New Vehicles; City Renews Annual Contract for City Attorney Services

The Pierre Police Department is getting four new vehicles.

The City Commission approved the purchase of one Dodge Charger and three Dodge Durango Special Service vehicles at this week’s meeting.

Chief Jason Jones says the total purchase price is almost $115-thousand dollars.

Also at this week’s meeting, the Pierre City Commission approved the annual appointment of the City Attorney and assistants.

City finance officer Twila Hight says because of a retirement, a new person will be brought on as an assistant.

Riter-Rapp will be paid $13-thousand for the year while assistants Robert Riter and Kody Kyriss will each get $7-thousand. The city will pay $250 per month for secretarial services at the Riter, Rogers, Wattier & Northrup, LLP law firm and $140 per hour for services needed above and beyond the regular city attorney duties.