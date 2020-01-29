Pierre Parks and Recreation facilities taking reservations

The Pierre City Commission has approved a reservation system and rental fees for use of some of the City Parks and Recreation Department’s facilities.

City Parks and Recreation Director Tom Farnsworth says this move is being driven by the City’s new Storm Shelter Community Room scheduled to open this Spring.

Farnsworth says the reservation system and rental fees formalize the use of facilities like the Amphitheater.

Farnsworth says if a field isn’t being used, you don’t have to make a reservation.

Farnsworth says the fees aren’t intended to be a revenue source. They’re only to help cover ongoing maintenance costs and keep these facilities in good working order.

Pierre will start taking reservations immediately. For a list of rental facilities, fees and facilities use agreements, contact Pierre City Hall at 605.773.7407 or visit cityofpierre.org.

Again, the rentable spaces are the soon-to-be open Griffin Park Storm Shelter Community Room, the Pierre Native Arboretum Pavilion and Wedding Arbor, the City Amphitheater located in Steamboat Park and a number of city-owned sports fields when unoccupied by local user groups.