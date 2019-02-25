Pierre outdoor pool proposal informational meetings set

Meeting dates have been set so the public can get more information about the Outdoor Pool Committee’s plan to replace Pierre’s current 90 plus-year-old pool.

The base plan has an estimated cost of $6.5 million. The full plan with added features included is estimated to cost just under $12 million.

Public meetings are scheduled for:

Thursday, March 7, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, March 9, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Pierre City Hall, Training Room

Monday, March 11, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at River City Transit, Dakota Room

Tuesday, March 12, 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.at the City Hall, Training Room

Committee members will be on hand at each of the meetings to answer questions about the proposed pool design and capital campaign.

For more information, visit cityofpierre.org.