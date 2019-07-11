Pierre outdoor pool capital campaign to kickoff Sunday at Trappers game

The campaign to raise money for Pierre’s new outdoor pool will officially kick off Sunday.

Campaign chair Ron Woodburn says they’ll get things started at the Pierre Trappers baseball game.

Woodburn says the theme for the evening is water, so people should be prepared to get wet if they get on the field.

In March, the Pierre City Commission approved a plan to replace Pierre’s 90-plus-year-old outdoor pool. The replacement plan, developed by a volunteer citizen committee, includes a $6.5-million base model paid for by the City and a fundraising initiative to pay for additional features. Final pool design is dependent on sponsorships and funds raised.A fundraising account has been established.

Those wishing to make a contribution can send a check to City of Pierre, PO Box 1253, Pierre, SD 57501. Checks can be made out to City of Pierre; “Pool Fund” should be denoted in the memo line.For more information about the project, visit pierrepool.com.