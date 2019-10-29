The T.F. Riggs Oral Interpretation team attended the Karl E. Mundt Tournament at Dakota State University in Madison on Saturday and brought numerous awards including a 1st place “AA” School title.

Coach Ashley Boone says this is the largest meet the team has attended yet this year, with 250 entries from 26 schools. The Riggs’ team, represented by 21 students, came in second overall in the team sweepstakes, which is determined by the highest scoring entry in each of the tournament’s seven categories. Sioux Falls Christian took first place.

Students scoring high enough in preliminary rounds to compete in the grand and honor finals included Sarah Hancock (12), Levi McKinley (11), Xzaria Henderson (10), Ruben Bowen (11), Jack Ferris (11), Savannah Shrake (11), Jordan Morley (11), Morgan Reiser (12), and Nicole Turner (10). The public is invited to attend the home competition this weekend, held at the high school from 9-5.