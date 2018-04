PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor a d Lady Governor Track and Field team opened the outdoor portion of their season on Tuesday hosting the Bo Judson Invitational at the Hollister Field Track. There were No team points kept for the meet. To view the results click on the link. bob judson invite results – 2018

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.