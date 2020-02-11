Pierre One Act performers earn superior rating

For the first time since 2006, Pierre received a “superior” award at the SDHSAA One Act Play Festival over the weekend. Written and directed by Coach Ashley Boone, “Grommet” is based on the true story of a spirited community’s fight to save their town from destruction during the construction of Interstate 90. Thirty students were involved in the production. Students receiving individual acting awards included juniors Ruben Bowen, Thomas Vetsch, Jordan Morley and Savannah Shrake. Receiving an ensemble award for their roles as buildings and downtown fixtures were Addisyn Gruis (11th), Connor Gravatt (12th), William Hodges (11th), Ain Peterson (10th), Morgan Eckert (11th), and Nathan DeGreef (9th.) Mesa Winder (11th) also earned an award for her Theatrical Marketing entry. Congratulations to the students and Coach Boone!

The photos below are from Campea Photography, via coach Ashley Boone.