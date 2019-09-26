Pierre Offensive Line Named September Warrior of the Month

PIERRE, S.D. – The offensive line of the Pierre Governor football team has been named the Warrior of the Month created as a way to recognize students involved in athletics, fine arts, and other extracurricular activities at T.F. Riggs High School. The Governor Offensive Line have been simply dominant through the first third of the season. The offense is averaging over 500 yards and 50 points a game so far. Whether it has been giving time for our passing game to work or moving the line of scrimmage and opening holes to run through, they have done a great job each and every game. The Governor Offensive Line includes Cole Nelson, Grey Zabel, Gunnar Gehring, Mike Merriman, and Matt Heilman. This award is presented to Riggs High students in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard.

Other September nominees selected for their hard work and commitment in their respected areas:

William Kessler (band): Will is involved in a plethora of time-consuming activities within the school – but somehow he always finds time to be an active member of them ALL while committing EXTRA time to the activities. Specifically speaking to band, Will has been a strong leader for marching band for three years. He is always excited about learning the music and field show, practicing after other rehearsals and practices for athletics late into the evening. He makes time to get to know the freshmen, and gently guide them as they learn how to march. He is never satisfied with “good enough”, and is a large reason the marching band is able to continue to push forward even when we are “good enough” – complacency is not an option, we can always improve on something. His passion for the activity is infectious among the students. In addition to his passion, he is a talented trombone player (and vocalist as well!) and he takes his talents wherever he can. This year he said “I want to go ham on honor bands. Give me all of them you’ve got”. How this guy balances All State Choir, Chamber Choir, Marching Band, Football, preparation for the Macy’s Great American Marching Band PLUS school all at once is astounding – and he always does it with a great attitude.

Max Sevier (choir): Max has been a very dependable and loyal choir student since 7th grade. He has been a Chamber Choir member for 4 years, and is a two-time All-State Choir member. Max is a team player and true member of an ensemble. He is always on time, focused, and is always participating. He works hard and does anything he can to help the ensemble.

Mataya Geppert (Gov-to-Gov): I realize we are only a few weeks into the 2019-2020 school year, but from day 1 Mataya was ready to jump right in 100% to volunteer her time and talents to help others. She is such a hard worker and does everything with a happy and cheerful heart. Mataya is involved in 4-H, Rodeo, FFA, FBLA, and Gov to Gov. She volunteers (AND follows through) with a variety of different community service and mentoring activities. She enjoys helping others and works hard to accomplish her goals.