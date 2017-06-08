Pierre No Match for Post 22

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Post 22 scored early and often as they demolished Pierre Post 8 by a 19-0 score Wednesday night at Fitzgerald Stadium. Post 22 scored in every inning but the 6th in the game called after 7 innings on the mercy rule. They scored 10 runs alone in the third inning as they banged out 14 hits to Pierre’s 4. Dawson Puepke was the losing pitcher for Post 8 as he lasted just two innings allowing 9 runs on 5 hits. Garrett Stout had a pair of hits for Post 8 which lost it’s third straight game after winning 5 in a row. Pierre is now 7 and 6 on the season as they return home to host the Border Battle tournament Friday through Sunday at Hyde Stadium.