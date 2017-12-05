Pierre Native to Referee in Peach Bowl

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre native Brandon Kruse has been a football official for a number of years since he graduated from Riggs High School in 2000. This year he was head referee of a crew that worked games in the Big 12 Conference. Yesterday, Kruse was given a bowl game and it is one of the big bowl games on the College Football level. Kruse and his crew has been selected to work the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia on New Years Day. Kruse will be officiating the Auburn and Central Florida game. Kruse has officiated several bowl games in recent years but this is his biggest bowl assignment yet.