Pierre Native Named to Summit League All League Swimming Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota State swimming and diving had 10 women and 9 men named to their respective All-Summit League teams Monday afternoon. Among the women swimmers named to the All-Summit League team was Pierre native and senior Ashley Theobold. She had one of the top 3 times at the recently concluded Summit League Swim Meet in the 200 Freestyle Relay and 100 Intermediate events to earn the honor. Theobold was one of four seniors from the Jackrabbits named to the All League Team. Both the men’s and women’s teams finished third in last week’s swimming and diving Summit League Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare.