Pierre musicians receive superior ratings at competition

Congratulations to the following students for earning Superior ratings at Instrumental Small Group Contest: Ashley Turner (flute solo) Morgan Eckert (flute solo) Isabel Myren (flute solo) Sophia New (clarinet solo) Blake Jones (bass clarinet solo) Ariana Vazquez (alto saxophone solo) Mesa Winder (alto saxophone solo) Will Kessler (trombone solo) Margot Pearson (trombone solo) Delaney Engbrecht (marimba solo) Hayden Sayer (timpani solo) Mike VanDeWiele (timpani solo) Jasmine Rounds and Ashley Turner (flute duet) Melinda Clements and Morgan Eckert (flute duet) Sophia New and Isabel Myren (flute and clarinet duet) Claire Koenecke and Alexis Moran (snare drum and timpani duet) Molly Gross, Kat Bruns, McKenna Cass, Mackenzie Sarratt, Amber Sargent (clarinet ensemble)