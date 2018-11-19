Pierre Muscians to Play in Macy’s Parade

Two Pierre High School musicians have been chosen to play in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band for the Thanksgiving Day Parade again this year.

Thomas Vetsch (grade 10, trumpet) and William Kessler (grade 11, trombone) went to New York City Saturday. They’ll march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday and will be the marching band to welcome Santa in at the end of the parade. Both of them played in the band last year as well.

The 92nd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® airs on NBC television stations Thursday between 9 a.m. and noon in all time zones.