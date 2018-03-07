Pierre Micro Brewer Please with Craft Beer Compromise

A bill to allow micro brewers in South Dakota to produce more product and distribute some of it themselves is headed to Gov. Dennis Daugaard for his signature.

Brian Trimble owns Bill of Rights Brewery in Pierre. He says SB173 gives his business a chance to grow.

Trimble says for him to share his beers at festivals around the state currently involves somewhat difficult logistics.

Micro brewers tend to have uniquely flavored beers that gather a loyal following. Trimble says being able to produce more and do some self-distribution lets him feature his brewery, his beer and Pierre at places around the state.

SB173 is a compromise reached between micro brewers and distributors. Gov. Daugaard is expected to sign the bill.