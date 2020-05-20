Pierre Men’s Softball League Gearing Up for Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Men’s Slowpitch Softball League is getting ready to gear up for an abbreviated Softball season at the Oahe Softball Complex. The beginning of the season is now scheduled to begin on June 4 and 5 according a post on the Pierre Men’s Softball website facebook page. The league had a short meeting on Wednesday night and all teams who submitted or given a deposit for the season have recieved an email with notes from the meeting.