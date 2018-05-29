Pierre Men Charged With Assault After Saturday Morning Incident

Two Pierre men face assault charges after an incident early Saturday morning in Pierre.

The Pierre Police Department reports officers were called to the 500 block of West Missouri Avenue for an assault. Through investigation, officers learned 21-year-old Richard McKinney and 18-year-old Spencer Gerken had assaulted another person. The victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries.

McKinney was charged with Aggravated Assault. Gerken was charged with Simple Assault and Underage Consumption. Both Gerken and McKinney were taken to the Hughes County Jail.