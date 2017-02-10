Pierre Mayor Show Friday Feb 10th 2017

PIERRE SD – Pierre Mayor Laurie Gill was in the KGFX studio Friday and spoke with KGFX’s Morning Show Host Scott Lane about City Happenings in Pierre. The Mayor will also be a one of our featured guests on KGFX 1060am with “SD Perspective” Monday Feb 13th at 1:06pm, tune in for more information on the city and also air service in Pierre. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Pierre-Mayor-Laurie-Gill-2-10-17.mp3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.