Pierre Mayor Show Friday Feb 10th 2017

1.28.15_GILL_HEADSHOT
February 10, 2017

 

PIERRE SD – Pierre Mayor Laurie Gill was in the KGFX studio Friday and spoke with KGFX’s Morning Show Host Scott Lane about City Happenings in Pierre.  The Mayor will also be a one of our featured guests on KGFX 1060am with “SD Perspective” Monday Feb 13th at 1:06pm, tune in for more information on the city and also air service in Pierre.

 

 

 

 


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia