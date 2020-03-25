Pierre mayor not mandating business closures due to coronavirus– at this point

Pierre mayor Steve Harding says, at this time, he doesn’t plan to enact an ordinance any more restrictive than the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic response in the state.

Harding says individual citizens should continue to avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more, continue social distancing, wash hands and stay home when not feeling well.

Harding says his guidance– specifically for enclosed retail business that promote public gatherings like a bar, restaurant, brewery, cafe, casino, coffee shop, recreational or athletic facility, health club or entertainment venue is to follow the directive issued by Governor Noem yesterday (Mon.). That is to:

Suspend or modify business practices as recommended by CDC guidance that involve ten or more people to be in an enclosed space where physical separation of at least six feet is not possible.

Continue offering or consider offering business models that do not involve public gatherings, including takeout, delivery, drive-through, curb-side service, off-site services, social distancing models or other innovative business practices that do not involve public gatherings in an enclosed space.

Consider business arrangements and innovative ideas intended to support the critical infrastructure sectors, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security.

Harding says the situation remains dynamic and the City will continue to reevaluate processes and adapt as the conditions evolve. He says in this challenging time, it’s important to support our neighbors, friends and family, our personal health and our local businesses.