Pierre mayor Harding urges continued caution during state COVID-19 Back to Normal stages

Pierre mayor Steve Harding says the state’s recently released COVID-19 Back to Normal plan very closely aligns with what we’re already doing here in Pierre.

At the beginning of April, the Pierre City Commission approved an emergency ordinance that gave both individuals and businesses some guidance for how to react to the pandemic. At that time, we enacted no stay-at-home orders nor did we direct any businesses to close.

Instead, we followed the direction provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the State of South Dakota that directed retail businesses to maintain social distancing and sanitation recommendations, and directed individuals to social distance, wash hands often, avoid gathering in groups, and stay home when feeling ill.

We are all anxious to return to normal, but we must continue to exercise personal and social responsibility. We will get through this, but we’re not there yet. There will be more cases in South Dakota; there will be more cases in Pierre.

I’m asking that we all move forward responsibly and thoughtfully. We cannot become complacent. The actions we have taken thus far are giving us the ability to fight this virus. We have to stay the course. Please continue to wash your hands, to social distance, to avoid large groups, and to stay home if you don’t feel well.

If you are concerned about becoming ill from the virus, you should continue to stay home. All citizens can choose to restrict their actions beyond the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control or the Governor’s Back to Normal plan.