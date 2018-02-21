Pierre Maps Out 2018 Construction Projects

Pierre City Utilities director Brad Palmer outlined construction projects on the schedule for this year during last night’s (Tues.) city commission meeting.
Palmer said the projects include a little bit of everything.
Palmer says another high profile project will be on Harrison Avenue from Tyler to Taylor.
Palmer says they’ll also work on two sections of Capitol Avenue.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.