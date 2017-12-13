Pierre Manhole Rehabilitation Projects Going Smoothly

PIERRE, SD- Motorists in Pierre have had to adjust their routes over the past few months because of various manhole rehabilitation projects closing intersections or sections of streets.

City staff engineer Kyle Kurth told the Pierre City Commission at last night (Tues.) meeting, many of manholes are made from brick and mortar.

But, Kurth says, extra work that needs to be done to rehabilitate one manhole near Wal-Mart.

The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved the proposed contract changes.