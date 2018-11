A 35-year-old Pierre man has been sentenced to 15 years in the state penitentiary on one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The charge against Gary Johnathan Martin was a class 3 felony because the victim was less than seven years old. The charge stems from an incident where Martin assaulted his girlfriend’s two-month-old son.

This case was investigated by the Pierre Police Department and prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.