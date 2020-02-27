Pierre Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Trafficking

A 38-year-old Pierre, South Dakota, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine has been sentenced in federal court.

Joel Boe was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release and a $1,000 fine.

Court information says between June 2017 and September 2019, Boe knowingly conspired with others to intentionally distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in and around the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities.

Boe was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.