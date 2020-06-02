Pierre man sentenced for meth trafficking

A Pierre man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine was sentenced yesterday (June 1, 2020) in federal court.

A judge sentenced 48-year-old Charles Olson, a/k/a Chip Olson, to 84 months in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release and a $1,000 fine.

The conviction stemmed from a conspiracy that occurred between December 2018 and October 2019, in which Olson intentionally conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities.

As part of the conspiracy, Olson and his co-defendants traveled to Denver, Colorado, to pick up methamphetamine. On June 23, 2019, Olson was involved in a traffic stop, wherein 236 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, pipes and other items of distribution were found.

Olson was immediately turned over to the custody of the US Marshals Service.