Pierre Man Sentenced for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

A 61-year-old Pierre, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender has been sentenced in federal court.

William Rivers was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He pled guilty in May.

Rivers was convicted of Sexual Abuse in June 1992. As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. In December 2017, the Pierre Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a local motel. The responding officers made contact with Rivers, determined he was out of compliance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and arrested him for failure to register as a sex offender. Upon release from the Hughes County Jail, Rivers didn’t complete his sex offender registration in Eagle Butte within the allowed three business days.