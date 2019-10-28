Pierre Man Indicted on Methamphetamine Charges

A 48-year-old Pierre man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Charles Olson, a/k/a Chip Olson pled not guilty.

The Indictment alleges between December 2018 and October 2019, Olson knowingly agreed with persons known and unknown, to intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more methamphetamine. Further, in June 2019, a traffic stop was conducted wherein 236 grams of methamphetamine was located in his vehicle.

The maximum penalty if convicted is up to life in prison and/or a $5-million fine, a lifetime of supervised release and restitution may be ordered.

Olson was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.