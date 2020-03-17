Pierre Man Indicted on Gun Charge

A 27-year-old man from Pierre has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Kyle Bordeaux pled not guilty.

The Indictment alleges on March 16, 2019, in Hughes County, Bordeaux knowingly being an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance, knowingly possessed a firearm.

The maximum penalty if convicted is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release and restitution may be ordered.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce

violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

Bordeaux was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.