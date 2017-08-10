Pierre Man Indicted for Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child and Child Pornography Charges

PIERRE SD – United States Attorney Randolph J. Seiler announced that a Pierre, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child, Travel With Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct, and Transportation, Distribution, Receipt and Possession of Child Pornography.

Amin Ricker, age 30, was charged by Superseding Indictment on July 11, 2017. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on August 9, 2017, and pled not guilty to the Superseding Indictment.

The penalty upon conviction is a mandatory minimum of 30 years imprisonment up to life imprisonment and/or a $250,000 fine, 5 years up to life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Ricker was indicted for distribution and possession of child pornography in April 2017. The Superseding Indictment further alleges that Ricker crossed a state line with the intent to engage in a sexual act with children under the age of 12, traveled in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a person under the age of 18, and received and transported child pornography.

The charges are merely accusations and Ricker is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pierre Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson is prosecuting the case.

Ricker was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, which is set for October 3, 2017.

