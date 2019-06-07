Pierre man featured in ACLU of SD LGBTQ advocacy campaign

A Pierre man is one five people featured in an advocacy campaign to recognize LGBTQ South Dakotans who are devoting time to make the state a better place for their peers.

The ACLU of South Dakota campaign features Peter Kleinpass of Pierre, Cody Ingle of Sioux Falls, Angelica Mercado of Sioux Falls, Nancy Rosenbrahn of Rapid City and Oliver Dickman of Yankton. Their stories will be told on the ACLU of South Dakota’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and at www.aclusd.org/lgbtqa.

Communications associate for the ACLU of South Dakota Adam Jorgensen says there’s no better time than during Pride season to start the conversation with elected officials about why they should oppose discriminatory LGBTQ bills during the 2020 legislative session. In the 2019 session, four bills targeting transgender youth were debated– one in the Senate and three in the House. None of them passed.

The 2nd annual Pierre Pride Festival will be held July 20 at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center.

According to the Movement Advancement Project, there are nearly 20,000 LGBTQ people living in South Dakota.