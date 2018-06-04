Pierre Man Facing Drug Charges

A 27-year-old Pierre man faces drug charges after contact with Pierre Police Friday.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Flag Mountain Drive for the odor of marijuana. Officers located Cid Littleelk who admitted to smoking marijuana prior to their arrival and also admitted to being in possession of marijuana. Littleelk was arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2 ounces or less, Ingestion of a Substance to become Intoxicated and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.