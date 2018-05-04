Pierre Man Facing Charges for Trying to Get Prescription Meds with a Fake ID

  • Home > 
May 4, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

A 60-year-old Pierre man faces charges after using a false identity to try to obtain prescription medications.

According to the Pierre Police Department, they received information from two local businesses today (Fri.) about a person who may be obtaining a prescription for a controlled substance by misrepresenting his identity. Officers located Lawrence Bouser—who provided a fake name to the officers– at one of the businesses in the 1300 block of East Wells Avenue. Police learned Bouser was providing a false name in an attempt to obtain a controlled substance. He was arrested for False Personation with the Intent to Deceive and Obtaining a Drug by Fraud, Misrepresentation or Deception.

The incident is still under investigation.


