Pierre Man Facing Charges After Hit and Run Incident

A 25-year-old Pierre man faces multiple charges after a hit and run incident mid afternoon yesterday (Thurs.) in Pierre.

The Pierre Police Department reports officers were informed of a hit and run traffic crash in the 1500 block of East Wells Avenue. Officers were given information as to the suspect vehicle which was located and a traffic stop initiated. The driver, Leslie Estes, Jr, was ultimately arrested for DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving Under Suspension and Expired License Plates. He was transported to the Hughes County Jail.

The crash itself resulted in no injuries and minor damage to both vehicles.