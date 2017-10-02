Pierre Man Faces Multiple Charges After Weekend Scuffle

PIERRE, S.D.- A Pierre man faces multiple charges after police responded to numerous 911 hangup calls yesterday (Sun.) morning.

According to the Pierre Police Department, the calls came from a residence in the 900 block of Marina. Upon arrival, officers detected the odor of marijuana and observed small children within the residence. The 911 calls were determined to be non-emergency and initiated by the children playing with a phone. Upon investigation, a scuffle developed inside the home between 25-year-old Vilas Fallis and police officers.

Fallis was arrested for Obstructing Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest, Ingesting a substance to become intoxicated, Ingesting a controlled substance, Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, Possession of drug paraphernalia and Maintaining a place where drugs are used or kept.