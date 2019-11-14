Pierre man faces intentional damage to property, drug charges after vandalism incident

A 27-year-old Pierre man faces charges after police were called to a vandalism report yesterday (Wed.) afternoon.

Information from the Pierre Police Department says officers were called to the 900 block of West Sioux Avenue where they learned Eric Baade-Sigety had been denied employment and became angry. He was asked to leave. When he did, he damaged items belonging to the business.

Baade-Sigety was later located and taken into custody for Intentional Damage to Property. During his arrest, officers located marijuana and drug paraphernalia on his person. A urine sample was later obtained which field tested positive for methamphetamine. Baade-Sigety was also charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance as a Felony.