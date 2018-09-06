Pierre Man Faces Charges After Wednesday Afternoon Traffic Accident

A 30-year-old Pierre man faces charges after a traffic accident yesterday (Wed.) afternoon.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers were called around 4:30pm to the intersection of Harrison and Capitol Avenues for a minor injury traffic crash.

During the investigation, officers learned a juvenile female was traveling eastbound on Capitol when she attempted to turn to travel northbound on Harrison. The juvenile female driver failed to yield to a vehicle being operated by Jesse Packard which was traveling westbound on Capitol. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Upon further investigation, police officers learned Packard did not have an active driver license. They also determined the temporary registration for Packard’s vehicle had expired, but Packard had changed it in an attempt to make it appear to be still valid. As a result, Packard was charged with Alteration or Forgery of a Registration Card, a Class 6 Felony, and a driver license violation.

The juvenile female and her juvenile passenger complained of minor injuries, but did not require emergency medical care. Packard was uninjured. Both vehicles received substantial damage and had to be towed from the scene.