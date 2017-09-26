Pierre Man Faces Charges After Monday Incident

PIERRE, S.D.- A 30-year-old Pierre man faces multiple charges after an incident early Monday morning.

Pierre Police captain Jason Jones says officers responded to the report of an assault that had just taken place in the 400 Block of South Roberts Street shortly after midnight. Officers spoke with witnesses and determined that Budd Hansen had arrived with knives brandished. Hansen ultimately forced entry into a residence and fought a 24-year-old Pierre man.

Hansen was arrested for the charges of Aggravated Assault, First Degree Burglary and Intentional Damage to Property Less Than $400.00. Hansen was transported to jail.