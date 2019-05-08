Pierre man faces charges after home break-in

A 26-year-old Pierre man faces charges after breaking into a home yesterday (Tues.) evening.

The Pierre Police Department reports officers were called to the 400 block of South Central Avenue where they saw Leslie Estes, Jr., exiting a residence. Estes initially refused to comply with an officer’s commands, but was eventually taken into custody.

Upon investigation, officers learned Estes had entered the residence against the wishes of the occupants. He threatened the occupants and attempted to hinder them from seeking emergency assistance via phone.

Estes was charged with Simple Assault, Interference with Emergency Communications and Obstructing an Officer. He was taken to the Hughes County Jail.