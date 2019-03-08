Pierre man faces charges after domestic incident yesterday

A 36-year-old Pierre man faces multiple charges after a domestic incident yesterday (Thurs.) morning.

The Pierre Police Department reports officers arrested Jonathon Dallas after being called to a residence in the 400 block of West Capitol Ave. for an assault. When officers arrived, they met with the victim who informed officers there was an argument between the two which ultimately led to Dallas placing his hands around the victim’s neck and strangling her to the point the victim was unable to breathe. Further investigation revealed Dallas had damaged property in the residence and had marijuana and drug paraphernalia present.

Dallas was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Under 2 Ounces of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Intentional Damage to Property. He was taken to the Hughes County Jail.