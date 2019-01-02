Pierre man faces assault, drug charges after late night domestic incident

A 26-year-old Pierre man faces assault and drug charges after an incident late last night (Tues.).

Information from the Pierre Police Department shows officers were called to the 400 block of South Central Avenue for an assault. During the investigation, officers learned Leslie Estes Jr. had assaulted another person by placing his hands on the victim’s neck and strangling them. When officers took Estes into custody they found drug paraphernalia on his person. Estes was arrested for Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was transported to the Hughes County Jail.

The victim did not require medical attention.